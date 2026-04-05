Daniel Parra News: Defensive output in victory

Parra recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 1-0 win against Toluca.

Parra focused on ball recovery actions and won three of his eight duels during the match, but that was enough to help his team neutralize a strong opposition. It was his fourth straight 90-minute outing in a left-back role, and he has tallied multiple tackles and clearances in each of those outings. While he was initially brought into the lineup to cover for the now-available Francisco Venegas, the team's defensive stability could see coach Esteban Gonzalez stick with the in-form player even with Venegas back for future games.