Daniel Parra News: Defensive output in victory
Parra recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 1-0 win against Toluca.
Parra focused on ball recovery actions and won three of his eight duels during the match, but that was enough to help his team neutralize a strong opposition. It was his fourth straight 90-minute outing in a left-back role, and he has tallied multiple tackles and clearances in each of those outings. While he was initially brought into the lineup to cover for the now-available Francisco Venegas, the team's defensive stability could see coach Esteban Gonzalez stick with the in-form player even with Venegas back for future games.
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