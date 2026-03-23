Daniel Parra News: Records 10 tackles in draw

Parra registered one shot (zero on goal), 10 tackles (four won), five interceptions and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlas.

Parra stood out in defensive duties, especially for his game- and season-high count of 10 tackles during the weekend's clash. The left-back completed 90 minutes of play for the third consecutive game since taking the spot vacated by the injured Francisco Venegas (groin). In addition to his defensive impact, Parra has delivered at least three crosses in each of those three appearances, but he has yet to get directly involved in a goal.