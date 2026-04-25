Daniel Parra News: Scores goal in victory

Parra scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 win versus Puebla.

Parra achieved the winning goal after receiving a ball inside the box during the 79th minute of a solid overall performance. The defender finished the campaign in great form, tallying multiple clearances and at least one tackle won in eight of his nine starts. The goal against Puebla was his lone direct contribution in that period. After transferring to Gallos from Expansion side Atletico Morelia, he started the year on the bench but eventually became the team's undisputed left-back.