Daniel Pereira Injury: Leaves with injury Saturday

Pereira was forced off due to a likely muscular issue in the 36th minute of Saturday's matchup versus Charlotte.

Pereira felt a pain at some moment and was unable to stay on the field in this game. The severity of the injury remains to be determined, though he'll be expected to miss at least a couple of weeks if he's dealing with a muscular blow. His absence would reduce the squad's passing and ball recovery ability, with either Nicolas Dubersarsky or Besard Sabovic joining Ilie Sanchez in the defensive midfield.