Daniel Pereira Injury: New injury in first start back

Pereira (undisclosed) was forced off barely 10 minutes into his first start following a multi-week hamstring injury during Wednesday's 2-1 US Open Cup loss against Louisville City, according to Eric Goodman of Austin Chronicle.

Pereira had only just returned from a hamstring injury and was making his first start back when the new problem emerged, making this a deeply frustrating setback for the midfielder. The nature of the new injury has not been confirmed, but being forced off so early in his comeback raises real concerns about his availability for Saturday's clash against Toronto. Austin will be hoping the issue is not connected to the original hamstring problem, but the timing could hardly be worse for a player who has already missed significant time this season. Besard Sabovic is expected to see a larger role until Pereira returns to full fitness.