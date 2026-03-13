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Daniel Pereira Injury: Sidelined with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 2:23pm

Pereira is unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury in his last league game.

Pereira will miss at least the upcoming match against Real Salt Lake while he recovers from the injury. He had made three consecutive MLS starts before getting hurt, so this issue will force a change in the team's initial squad. Besard Sabovic and Nicolas Dubersarsky are now the main candidates to fill that void in the lineup.

Daniel Pereira
Austin FC
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