Daniel Pereira Injury: Sidelined with hamstring issue

Pereira has been ruled out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, his club reported Friday.

Pereira is once again unavailable as he deals with an injury setback shortly after returning from a prior problem. The midfielder has recorded only 11 minutes of league action since March 8, and it's now unclear when he'll be ready to reappear. Thus, Besard Sabovic and Nicolas Dubersarsky should continue to get increased opportunities in the short term.