Daniel Pereira headshot

Daniel Pereira Injury: Trains partially

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Pereira (hamstring) has begun partial training for Austin FC, confirmed head coach Nico Estevez per the WAATV Media.

Pereira is making a slow return to full team training, already beginning to integrate to practice. He's missed the last three matches for Austin as he aims for a return wither on Saturday against the Galaxy or the trip to Toronto on April 18.

Daniel Pereira
Austin FC
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