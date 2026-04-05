Daniel Pereira Injury: Trains partially
Pereira (hamstring) has begun partial training for Austin FC, confirmed head coach Nico Estevez per the WAATV Media.
Pereira is making a slow return to full team training, already beginning to integrate to practice. He's missed the last three matches for Austin as he aims for a return wither on Saturday against the Galaxy or the trip to Toronto on April 18.
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