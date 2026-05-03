Daniel Pereira News: Bench option
Pereira (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's match against St. Louis.
Pereira is back after three games out, as the midfielder resides on the bench. He started in the first three matches of the season, but after six missed games in their past seven, the club may be cautious and keep him on the bench for a few games.
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