Daniel Pereira News: Creative display in midfield

Pereira had one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Pereira had a decent showing against Portland in Austin's 1-0 loss to them on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the Venezuelan international created two chances, accrued 0.30 expected assists, played eight passes into the final third, and put all seven of his long ball passes on target. Pereira had five goal contributions in last year's MLS season, so he will be looking to open his account on Sunday against Colorado.