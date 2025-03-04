Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Pereira headshot

Daniel Pereira News: Creative display in midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Pereira had one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Pereira had a decent showing against Portland in Austin's 1-0 loss to them on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the Venezuelan international created two chances, accrued 0.30 expected assists, played eight passes into the final third, and put all seven of his long ball passes on target. Pereira had five goal contributions in last year's MLS season, so he will be looking to open his account on Sunday against Colorado.

Daniel Pereira
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now