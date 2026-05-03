Daniel Pereira News: Gets assist off the bench

Pereira assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Pereira was lucky to get an assist in this game as he only had one cross and created just one chance, but his performance might be enough to get him minutes off the bench against Minnesota United if Austin needs a spark. Minnesota has only conceded 16 times in 11 games, so it is possible Pereira could be used if Austin is struggling.