Daniel Pereira News: Returns to bench
Pereira (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Pereira is back in the squad for Saturday's clash against LA Galaxy but starts on the bench as he continues to build fitness after missing the last three matches. The midfielder remains an important option when fit thanks to his work rate and ability to link play, though he could see limited minutes depending on the match scenario.
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