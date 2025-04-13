Daniel Pereira News: Scores last consolation in 5-1 loss

Pereira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Pereira scored the only Austin goal of the game in the 90th minute when his side were already 5-0 down. This was his first goal involvement of the season and came from his only shot of the match. He also created a chance during the game and attempted three crosses.