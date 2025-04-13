Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Pereira News: Scores last consolation in 5-1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Pereira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Pereira scored the only Austin goal of the game in the 90th minute when his side were already 5-0 down. This was his first goal involvement of the season and came from his only shot of the match. He also created a chance during the game and attempted three crosses.

Daniel Pereira
Austin FC
