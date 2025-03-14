Daniel Peretz News: Back on the bench Tuesday
Peretz (abdomen) was back on the bench in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Leverkusen in the Champions League, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.
Peretz was on the bench Tuesday confirming he has fully recovered from his abdomen injury and is available moving forward. His return does not impact the squad much as he remains the third or fourth goalkeeper in the hierarchy.
