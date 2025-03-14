Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Peretz headshot

Daniel Peretz News: Back on the bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Peretz (abdomen) was back on the bench in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Leverkusen in the Champions League, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Peretz was on the bench Tuesday confirming he has fully recovered from his abdomen injury and is available moving forward. His return does not impact the squad much as he remains the third or fourth goalkeeper in the hierarchy.

Daniel Peretz
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now