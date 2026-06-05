Daniel Peretz News: Signs permanently for Southampton

Peretz has completed a permanent move to Southampton from Bayern Munich, the club announced, bringing a definitive end to his three-year spell in Bavaria.

Peretz joined Bayern from Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2023 and made seven appearances for the Bavarian giants while winning the Bundesliga title in 2024/25, before joining Southampton on loan in January and making 26 Championship appearances to establish himself as the club's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. Bayern board member Max Eberl praised Peretz as a great character who always applied himself in a highly professional manner, wishing him well after his immediate impact at Southampton convinced the English club to make the move permanent. Peretz now joins a club building toward a potential Premier League return and will look to cement his status as one of the Championship's best goalkeepers while continuing to develop his international career with Israel, for whom he has made 11 senior appearances.