Daniel Pinter Injury: Scores, limps off against Philadelphia

Pinter scored one goal but left with an undisclosed issue during Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Pinter appeared to take a knock towards the end of the match, but it's unclear if he's dealing with a significant problem. If this issue forces him to miss upcoming matches, the attacker will be unable to build on a positive run after achieving his second goal of the season across all competitions. Unless German Berterame clears the concussion protocol, David Ruiz could be an alternative to fill in for Pinter, in which case Telasco Jose Segovia might move to a more offensive position on the flank.