Daniel Podence News: Plays 64 minutes
Podence crossed three times inaccurately during Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.
Podence was held off the scoresheet tying for the second most crosses on the team as of his substitution in the 64th minute. The attacker has yet to have a goal involvement in the Champions League and has combined for nine crosses and a chance created over his lats three appearances in the competition.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Podence See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 SeasonJuly 31, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 SeasonJuly 31, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 23, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 22, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Tuesday, April 25April 24, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Podence See More