Daniel Podence headshot

Daniel Podence News: Plays 64 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Podence crossed three times inaccurately during Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.

Podence was held off the scoresheet tying for the second most crosses on the team as of his substitution in the 64th minute. The attacker has yet to have a goal involvement in the Champions League and has combined for nine crosses and a chance created over his lats three appearances in the competition.

Daniel Podence
Olympiacos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Podence See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Podence See More
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Tuesday, April 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Tuesday, April 25
Author Image
Dane Shinault
April 24, 2023