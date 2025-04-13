Daniel Rios News: Assists opener in 5-1 win

Daniel Rios assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 5-1 win over Austin FC.

Rios assisted the first goal of the game, which ended 5-1. This was only his second start of the season, and in each of these starts, he has provided a goal involvement. He attempted five shots, which was more than in any of the previous games put together. In the game he also produced three chances, having only created one in the games before this.