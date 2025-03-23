Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Rios headshot

Daniel Rios News: Buries one in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Daniel Rios scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Chicago Fire.

Rios picked up his first start in four appearances this season and made the most of the opportunity by netting his club's only goal of the match. This also marked his first shot on target of the campaign, and he set a season high with 13 completed passes.

Daniel Rios
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
