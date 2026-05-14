Daniel Rios News: Scores in first league start

Daniel Rios scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Rios came off the bench in the last outing and scored, earning a start in the quick midweek turnaround, replacing Prince-Osei Owusu up front. He took his opportunity well by scoring again, making it back to back league goals and his third in all competitions after also scoring in the cup.