Daniel Rios News: Scores off bench in win

Rios scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Orlando City.

Rios opened the scoring from the penalty spot in stoppage time during a brief appearance as a substitute against Orlando. It was his first league goal of the year and second across all competitions, adding to the one he scored a few days earlier in the Canadian Championship. Despite that momentum, Rios has limited chances of ousting Prince-Osei Owusu from the starting spot if the team sticks with a single center-forward scheme.