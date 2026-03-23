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Daniel Salloi News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Salloi made an assist, had two shots (one on target), sent in four crosses (one accurate) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Salloi couldn't find the back of the net this time but still found his way to contribute for the win as he assisted Jose Cifuentes for his team's first goal in the 56th minute. That's now two goals and an assist over the last three starts for the attacker, who's proving to be a very nice offseason pickup.

Daniel Salloi
Toronto FC
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