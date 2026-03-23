Daniel Salloi News: Logs assist in win
Salloi made an assist, had two shots (one on target), sent in four crosses (one accurate) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.
Salloi couldn't find the back of the net this time but still found his way to contribute for the win as he assisted Jose Cifuentes for his team's first goal in the 56th minute. That's now two goals and an assist over the last three starts for the attacker, who's proving to be a very nice offseason pickup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Salloi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Salloi See More