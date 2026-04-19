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Daniel Salloi News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Salloi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Austin FC.

Salloi equalized from close range in the 52nd minute. His deflected cross also led to Toronto's second goal of the game. He contributed defensively with two clearances. He has now contributed to four goals in eight appearances.

Daniel Salloi
Toronto FC
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