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Daniel Salloi News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Salloi scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls.

Salloi netted the opener in the 43rd minute assisted by Djordje Mihailovic. Salloi missed two big chances and also contributed defensively with three clearances and two interceptions. He has now netted in back-to-back games and has started thrice this campaign.

Daniel Salloi
Toronto FC
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