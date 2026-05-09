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Daniel Salloi News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Salloi assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 loss against Inter Miami CF.

Salloi picked up his third assist of the MLS season, delivering the key pass that Emilio Aristizabal finished in the 82nd minute to cut Toronto's deficit to 4-1 and ignite a late push that briefly put the Herons on edge. He brought real energy in the second half, applying pressure on Miami's back line and driving the sequence that led to the goal while posting a season-high three chances created and adding three shots with one on target. Salloi has now been directly involved in seven goals through 12 MLS appearances with his new club and will look to keep producing as Toronto continues to battle through a tough start to the campaign.

Daniel Salloi
Toronto FC
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