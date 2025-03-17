Daniel Salloi News: Scores first goal of the season

Salloi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Minnesota United.

Salloi was on the bench for the third straight match on Saturday against Minnesota but made a strong impact as he scored his first goal of the season to spark an incredible comeback from three goals down. He found the net in the 68th minute after being set up by Tim Leibold just ten minutes after coming on. His next chance to contribute will come against LAFC on Saturday.