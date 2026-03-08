Daniel Salloi News: Scores game's only goal

Salloi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against FC Cincinnati.

The attacker made the most of his limited chances, putting in the game's only goal to give Toronto all three points. Salloi goes up against an average NYRB defense so far this season, and the club did concede 47 goals a season ago in MLS play.