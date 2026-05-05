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Daniel Salloi News: Scores in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Salloi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Salloi scored the team's only goal in the match which was his fourth in the league campaign. The 29-year-old registered three shots and two were on target. Salloi also provided three crosses and one was accurate.

Daniel Salloi
Toronto FC
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