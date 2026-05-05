Daniel Salloi News: Scores in 1-1 draw
Salloi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.
Salloi scored the team's only goal in the match which was his fourth in the league campaign. The 29-year-old registered three shots and two were on target. Salloi also provided three crosses and one was accurate.
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