Daniel Salloi News: Strong run of form continues

Salloi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Salloi continued his strong run of form in his first season with Toronto, setting up the team's opening goal for Josh Sargent. The forward made his eighth consecutive start for the club and now has three goals and two assists, with 16 shots and eight chances created. He has failed to record a goal contribution in just three of those appearances.