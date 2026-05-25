Daniel Salloi News: Three shots Saturday

Salloi generated three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Salloi recorded three shots Saturday, his third time in the last four matches with at least three shots. He was unable to add to his goal tally though, so he still sits with four goals and three assists through 14 matches this season. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.