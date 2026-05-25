Daniel Salloi headshot

Daniel Salloi News: Three shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Salloi generated three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Salloi recorded three shots Saturday, his third time in the last four matches with at least three shots. He was unable to add to his goal tally though, so he still sits with four goals and three assists through 14 matches this season. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.

Daniel Salloi
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Salloi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Salloi See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 9, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 471
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 471
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 25, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 18, 2024