Daniel Salloi headshot

Daniel Salloi News: Transferred to Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Salloi has completed a permanent move from Sporting Kansas City to Toronto, his new club announced. "We are very happy to welcome Daniel to Toronto. As a captain and stalwart for SKC for many years, he will bring a welcome combination of MLS experience and impact to our group. We look forward to integrating him into the team and starting our journey together," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez.

Salloi spent 10 seasons with Sporting Kansas City from 2016 to 2026, making 287 appearances in all competitions and recording 67 goals and 47 assists, including 253 MLS appearances with 59 goals and 45 assists. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Final, won the club's Golden Boot in 2018 with 16 goals and seven assists, and earned MLS All-Star honors in 2021 after posting 16 goals and 10 assists while finishing as a finalist for MVP and Comeback Player of the Year. Internationally, the Hungarian winger has earned four caps for Hungary, debuting in a 2022 World Cup Qualifier against England. Salloi is expected to play a decent role for Toronto heading into the 2026 MLS season.

Daniel Salloi
Toronto FC
