Daniel Semedo News: Signs contract with Lorient

Semedo signed his first professional contract with Lorient, committing to the club through 2029, the club announced.

Semedo joined from RC Pays de Grasse in January 2025 and quickly established himself as an important presence in the reserve setup, making his Ligue 1 debut during the trip to Lille this season and featuring in 18 matches for the group. The 22-year-old Portuguese-origin midfielder will now continue his development by training with the professional squad on a full-time basis. The contract represents a significant milestone for a player who has progressed rapidly since arriving from the fourth tier of French football, with Lorient rewarding his work ethic and development with a place in the professional setup heading into next season.