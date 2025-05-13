Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Steres

Daniel Steres Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Steres (lower body) was added to the injury report for Wednesday's clash with Minnesota, per the MLS injury report.

Steres was a late addition to the injury report and is in doubt for Wednesday's match. The defender played the full 90 last time out, but for the most part has been a depth option and a backup left-back. If he can't go Wednesday it would likely prompt a chance of formation with Franco Escobar suspended.

Daniel Steres
Houston Dynamo
