Daniel Steres Injury: Added to injury report
Steres (lower body) was added to the injury report for Wednesday's clash with Minnesota, per the MLS injury report.
Steres was a late addition to the injury report and is in doubt for Wednesday's match. The defender played the full 90 last time out, but for the most part has been a depth option and a backup left-back. If he can't go Wednesday it would likely prompt a chance of formation with Franco Escobar suspended.
