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Daniel Svensson Injury: Dealing with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Svensson suffered an ankle sprain during the game against Koln two weeks ago and which didn't allow him to end Saturday's clash against Augsburg, according to coach Niko Kovac, per Ruhr 24. "He twisted his ankle last week against 1. FC Köln and went into today's game already in pain."

Svensson was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's clash against Augsburg after being unable to finish the match due to lingering pain from the ankle sprain he picked up against Koln two weeks ago. The defender is now a doubt for Saturday's clash against Hamburger and could miss out, which would likely see Ramy Bensebaini step in on the left flank if Svensson is unable to go.

Daniel Svensson
Borussia Dortmund
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