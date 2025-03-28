Daniel Svensson Injury: Fully fit

Svensson (knee) is an option for Sunday's match against Mainz, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Daniel is fully fit."

Svensson was back in training Wednesday, so it is no surprise the defender is an option once again. This ends a three-match absence, hoping to immediately see time, starting in four of his seven appearances. He will likely see a bench spot to begin, possibly seeing a start in the next few games.