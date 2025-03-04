Daniel Svensson Injury: Off after heavy challenge

Svensson was forced off with an apparent injury during the second half of Tuesday's clash with Lille.

Svensson took a heavy challenge to his Achilles and was forced off in the second half of Tuesday's match. Ramy Bensebaini came on to replace him, and should see more chances in the starting XI without Svensson available to rotate if the injury is serious. Svensson's first chance to return is a Saturday clash with Augsburg.