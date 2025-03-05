Daniel Svensson Injury: Out until international break

Svensson (knee) is out for around the next month due to an injury to a tendon in his knee, according to his club.

Svensson will be sidelined until the international break after suffering an injury in Thursday's UCL match, as the defender was diagnosed with a medial knee ligament injury. This is a tough blow for the club, as he has become their UCL starter at left-back but will now miss their second leg against Lille. Ramy Bensebaini is a likely replacement while he is out.