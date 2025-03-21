Daniel Svensson Injury: Set to return against Mainz

Svensson (knee) has begun to train again and is expected to be fit for the club's next match against Mainz on Mar. 30, according to Yahoo Sports.

Svensson looks to have seen a solid recovery program during the international break, with the defender now set to see the field again after having already trained. He will end a three-match absence if this is the case, last appearing at the start of the month. This is solid news for his club, as he will likely bid for minutes immediately, starting in four of his seven appearances this campaign.