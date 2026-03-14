Daniel Svensson Injury: Subbed off injured

Svensson was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's clash against Augsburg due to an apparent injury, the club announced.

Svensson was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Augsburg due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Fabio Silva. The defender will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Ramy Bensebaini is expected to see extended minutes at left wing-back.