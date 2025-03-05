Daniel Svensson Injury: Will be assessed in coming days

Svensson picked up an achilles injury after a tough challenge in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Lille. He will be assessed in the coming days, coach Niko Kovac said in a press conference. "Of course, it was very unfortunate and totally unintentional. But it's already above the ankle, essentially pulling the Achilles tendon down to the ankle. In my opinion, that's already a red card. We have to see what the investigation reveals."

Svensson was forced off after a tough challenge with Andre Gomes in Tuesday's Champions League match. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury. If it is confirmed to be serious, Ramy Bensebaini is likely to take on a larger role in the left-back position until Svensson returns and competes for the spot.