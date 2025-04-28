Daniel Svensson News: Assists twice in win

Svensson delivered two assists, had one off-target shot, created four chances, sent in five crosses (one accurate) and made two tackles and four clearances during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim.

Svensson had another brilliant game supporting the offense, this time assisting his team's first and second goals. The full-back is largely benefiting from BVB's recent tactical change and, in five starts since moving to a more advanced positioning, had a goal, two assists, six shots, nine chances created and 20 crosses accumulated.