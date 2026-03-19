Daniel Svensson News: Back available Saturday

Svensson (ankle) trained fully without restrictions Thursday and is back available for Saturday's clash against Hamburger, according to coach Niko Kovac, per Ruhr 24. "Daniel trained again today without any problems. He is available to play against HSV."

Svensson was forced off in the second half against Augsburg with an ankle sprain, but he has fully recovered and trained without restrictions Thursday, putting him back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Hamburger. This is a major boost for the Black and Yellow, as he remains the clear-cut starter on the left flank and is expected to step right back into that role against the red shorts.