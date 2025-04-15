Daniel Svensson News: Eight crosses, two accurate
Svensson recorded two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 3-1 win against Barcelona.
Svensson had been a valuable asset in the UEFA Champions League, with his four appearances including two wins and two draws. Across the four games, the wing-back logged 15 crosses (four accurate), seven corners and six chances created offensively. Defensively, Svensson recorded eight clearances and four interceptions.
