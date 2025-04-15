Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Svensson headshot

Daniel Svensson News: Eight crosses, two accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Svensson recorded two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 3-1 win against Barcelona.

Svensson had been a valuable asset in the UEFA Champions League, with his four appearances including two wins and two draws. Across the four games, the wing-back logged 15 crosses (four accurate), seven corners and six chances created offensively. Defensively, Svensson recorded eight clearances and four interceptions.

Daniel Svensson
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now