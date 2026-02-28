Daniel Svensson News: Involved in both Dortmund goals

Svensson had an assist with his lone chance created and scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing five times (two accurate) during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Svensson set up Nico Schlotterbeck in the 26th minute before scoring himself in the 83rd and leading Dortmund with five crosses in the match. The goal involvements were the first since September for the fullback as he's combined for two shots, five chances created and 14 crosses over his last three league appearances.