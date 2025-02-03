Daniel Svensson News: Joins Dortmund on loan

Svensson has joined Dortmund on loan from Danish first division club FC Nordsjaelland until the end of the season with an automatic purchase option in the summer that will make him a permanent Dortmund player, his new club announced. "Daniel is an up-and-coming, physically strong defender who can give us additional stability and with whom we can position ourselves more broadly in the defensive area. We see a lot of potential in him and are convinced that he will continue his positive development here in Dortmund," said Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl.

Svensson played a full 90 minutes in all 17 of his club's league games this season and made his debut for the Swedish national team in October. He is joining Dortmund on loan and will become a permanent player for the club in the summer. He will provide quality competition for the left-back position for the remainder of the season and ahead of the 2025-26 season.