Daniel Svensson headshot

Daniel Svensson News: Set to feature at wing-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Svensson has been named in Sweden's World Cup squad and is expected to provide quality delivery from wide areas under coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, arriving at the tournament after a productive Bundesliga campaign.

Svensson contributed two goals and two assists across 33 Bundesliga appearances this season, with his crossing ability standing out as one of the most valuable attributes he brings to the Swedish setup. His capacity to deliver dangerous balls into the box in both open play and dead-ball situations gives Sweden an additional attacking weapon that can be exploited against any defensive block. His combination of defensive discipline and attacking ambition makes him a well-rounded option in Jon Dahl Tomasson's system, and his consistent crossing output throughout the season suggests he will be a key creative contributor for Sweden during the tournament.

Daniel Svensson
Borussia Dortmund
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