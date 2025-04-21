Daniele Ghilardi News: Busy defensively in loss

Ghilardi had two off-target shots and made five tackles (three won), five clearances and one interception during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Ghilardi had another busy day at the heart of the defense, clearing everything that went onto his way while also posting a season high in tackles. After being in and out of the starting XI during the first half of the campaign, the center-back looks like an integral part of the team right now, with six starts over the last seven matches and 12 tackles, 28 clearances, seven clearances and three clean sheets accumulate during this stretch.