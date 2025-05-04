Daniele Ghilardi News: Completes disqualification

Ghilardi cleared a one-game suspension in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Inter.

Ghilardi was given the standard punishment following a straight red card and will likely get his starting spot back over Martin Frese and Flavius Daniliuc. He has notched multiple tackles and clearances in his last six outings, totaling 14 (eight won) and 25 clearances, with either interceptions and one block, helping shut down the opponents thrice during such a stretch.