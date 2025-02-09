Fantasy Soccer
Daniele Ghilardi headshot

Daniele Ghilardi News: Disqualified for Milan game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 2:18am

Ghilardi had two clearances, one interception and one tackle and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 5-0 loss to Atalanta.

Ghilardi had a challenging display like the rest of the defense in the romp and will have to miss the next contest due to yellow-card accumulation. Pawel Dawidowicz or Nicolas Valentini will take his place in the back versus Milan on Sunday.

