Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniele Ghilardi headshot

Daniele Ghilardi News: Disqualified for Verona game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Ghilardi had two clearances, one interception and one tackle and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 5-0 loss to Atalanta.

Ghilardi had a challenging display like the rest of the defense in the romp and will have to miss the next contest due to yellow-card accumulation. Pawel Dawidowicz or Nicolas Valentini will take his place in the back versus Milan on Sunday.

Daniele Ghilardi
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now