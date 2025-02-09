Daniele Ghilardi News: Disqualified for Verona game
Ghilardi had two clearances, one interception and one tackle and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 5-0 loss to Atalanta.
Ghilardi had a challenging display like the rest of the defense in the romp and will have to miss the next contest due to yellow-card accumulation. Pawel Dawidowicz or Nicolas Valentini will take his place in the back versus Milan on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now